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ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 229,066,782.86
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 229,066,782.86
Energy : € 229,066,782.86
Signature date(s)
29/05/2015 : € 229,066,782.86
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Worowo – Lobez
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE- HV line Choszczno - Recz
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Lobez – Resko
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Choszczno II substation
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Recz Substation
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of power grids with almost PLN 1bn

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2015
20140118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Private sector company.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 946 million (EUR 224 million)
PLN 1986 million (EUR 471 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investment schemes in the electricity distnbution network in Western Poland.

The programme will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, connect new end-users and also renewable generators and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply in a "less developed region", as defined by the Commission Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU. The programme is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing lessdeveloped regions and point (c) common interest. The financing of the programme will also contribute to the ElB's lending priority policy ("energy networks" priority) and priority policy on cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the programme schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) that requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impacts that can typically be expected for these schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise, and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Worowo – Lobez
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE- HV line Choszczno - Recz
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Lobez – Resko
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Choszczno II substation
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Recz Substation
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of power grids with almost PLN 1bn

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Worowo – Lobez
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54401246
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
23 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55554255
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE- HV line Choszczno - Recz
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54400734
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Lobez – Resko
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54403106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Choszczno II substation
Publication Date
30 Aug 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68546227
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Recz Substation
Publication Date
30 Aug 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68546228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Publication Date
30 Aug 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68545357
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125737179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Worowo – Lobez
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE- HV line Choszczno - Recz
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Lobez – Resko
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Choszczno II substation
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Recz Substation
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of power grids with almost PLN 1bn

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB boosts modernisation of power grids with almost PLN 1bn
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Worowo – Lobez
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE- HV line Choszczno - Recz
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - HV line Lobez – Resko
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Choszczno II substation
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Recz Substation
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE - Kluczewo-Pyrzyce 110 kV line
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEA POWER GRID INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications