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TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Angola : € 20,000,000
Telecom : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/04/2015 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Related press
Angola: EIB backs broadband investment

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/04/2015
20140111
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
TV CABO ANGOLA LDA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 41 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Expansion of the existing TV Cabo network in Luanda and Lobito/Benguela to Huíla, Cabinda, Huambo and Zaire provinces, in particular its new fast growing cities of Lubango, Cabinda, Huambo and Soyo, for the provision of ultra-high speed data transmission for corporate markets and individual customers.

Provision of multimedia services for individual homes and corporate markets, including both private and public entities. The project is in line with the Cotonou Partnership objectives of promotion of private sector and economic development in the ACP countries and regions. It is also fully in line with the Angola's National Development Strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per directive 2011/92/EU. The promoter follows international best practices and the project's main impacts are expected to be caused by the construction of some technical buildings and of telecommunications ducts. The project is foreseen to have low to moderate environmental and social risks, which will be assessed during appraisal.

The project's operation is considered as belonging to the private sector. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. During appraisal it will be assessed which components of investment costs will be eligible for EIB's direct funding, in line with the procedures followed for the previous project with the promoter.

Related documents
17/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Other links
Related press
Angola: EIB backs broadband investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Publication Date
17 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57921452
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140111
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Angola
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135072411
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140111
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Angola
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Other links
Summary sheet
TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Data sheet
TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Related press
Angola: EIB backs broadband investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Angola: EIB backs broadband investment
Other links
Related public register
17/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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