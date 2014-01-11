TVCABO MULTIMEDIA II

Summary sheet
Expansion of the existing TV Cabo network in Luanda and Lobito/Benguela to Huíla, Cabinda, Huambo and Zaire provinces, in particular its new fast growing cities of Lubango, Cabinda, Huambo and Soyo, for the provision of ultra-high speed data transmission for corporate markets and individual customers.
Provision of multimedia services for individual homes and corporate markets, including both private and public entities. The project is in line with the Cotonou Partnership objectives of promotion of private sector and economic development in the ACP countries and regions. It is also fully in line with the Angola's National Development Strategy.
If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per directive 2011/92/EU. The promoter follows international best practices and the project's main impacts are expected to be caused by the construction of some technical buildings and of telecommunications ducts. The project is foreseen to have low to moderate environmental and social risks, which will be assessed during appraisal.
The project's operation is considered as belonging to the private sector. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. During appraisal it will be assessed which components of investment costs will be eligible for EIB's direct funding, in line with the procedures followed for the previous project with the promoter.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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