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NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 490,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 490,000,000
Health : € 490,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2017 : € 490,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Planning Documentation
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Decision
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Related press
Ireland: Largest ever EIB support in Ireland backs new children’s hospital

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2017
20140107
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NATIONAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 490 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of the National Children Hospital and two Paediatric Outpatient and Urgent Care Centres in Dublin leading to modernisation and consolidation of the paediatric tertiary hospital care in Ireland.

The project will deliver general paediatric hospital services for the greater Dublin area and tertiary care for all Ireland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
10/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Impact Statement
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Planning Documentation
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Decision
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Other links
Related press
Ireland: Largest ever EIB support in Ireland backs new children’s hospital

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Publication Date
10 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79129907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140107
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Impact Statement
Publication Date
10 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79116071
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140107
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Planning Documentation
Publication Date
10 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79111741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140107
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Decision
Publication Date
10 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79112848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140107
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78723727
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140107
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Planning Documentation
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Decision
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Other links
Summary sheet
NATIONAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Data sheet
NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Related press
Ireland: Largest ever EIB support in Ireland backs new children’s hospital

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: Largest ever EIB support in Ireland backs new children’s hospital
Other links
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Planning Documentation
Related public register
10/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN - Environmental Decision
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATIONAL CHILDREN HOSPITAL - DUBLIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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