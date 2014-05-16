Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 75,000,000
Transport : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/08/2014 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Related public register
03/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES - Extension Port Cherbourg
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/08/2014
20140076
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
SYNDICAT MIXTE REGIONAL DES PORTS DE CAEN-OUISTREHAM ET CHERBOURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 millions
EUR 150 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension et aménagement des sites portuaires de Cherbourg et Caen en lien notamment avec le développement des énergies marines renouvelables (parcs éoliens offshore et hydroliennes).

Le projet consiste à développer et rénover les ports de Cherbourg et Caen, afin d’accompagner le développement de la filière énergie marine renouvelable (énergie éolienne et hydrolienne) en France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

La conformité du projet avec les directives 2001/42/CE (« ESE »), 2011/92/CE (« EIE »), 92/43/CE (« Habitats ») et 79/409/CE (« Oiseaux ») – degré d'avancement ou résultat des études environnementales et enquêtes publiques, mesures d’atténuation ou de compensation, plans de suivi environnemental et exigences d'évaluation en matière de biodiversité – sera vérifiée lors de l'instruction.

PNA est un pouvoir adjudicateur au sens de la directive 2004/17/CE du 31 mars 2004. En conséquence, la Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés relatifs à la mise en œuvre du projet aient été ou soient attribués conformément à la législation de l'UE sur la passation des marchés publics (directive 2004/17/CE), avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'Union européenne le cas échéant.

Related documents
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
03/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES - Extension Port Cherbourg
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53795263
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140076
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Publication Date
3 Jul 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53513864
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140076
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES - Extension Port Cherbourg
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53520649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140076
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Publication Date
12 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131924303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140076
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Related public register
03/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES - Extension Port Cherbourg
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES
Data sheet
PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications