PORTS NORMANDS ASSOCIES

Summary sheet
Extension et aménagement des sites portuaires de Cherbourg et Caen en lien notamment avec le développement des énergies marines renouvelables (parcs éoliens offshore et hydroliennes).
Le projet consiste à développer et rénover les ports de Cherbourg et Caen, afin d’accompagner le développement de la filière énergie marine renouvelable (énergie éolienne et hydrolienne) en France.
La conformité du projet avec les directives 2001/42/CE (« ESE »), 2011/92/CE (« EIE »), 92/43/CE (« Habitats ») et 79/409/CE (« Oiseaux ») – degré d'avancement ou résultat des études environnementales et enquêtes publiques, mesures d’atténuation ou de compensation, plans de suivi environnemental et exigences d'évaluation en matière de biodiversité – sera vérifiée lors de l'instruction.
PNA est un pouvoir adjudicateur au sens de la directive 2004/17/CE du 31 mars 2004. En conséquence, la Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés relatifs à la mise en œuvre du projet aient été ou soient attribués conformément à la législation de l'UE sur la passation des marchés publics (directive 2004/17/CE), avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'Union européenne le cas échéant.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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