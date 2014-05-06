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AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/11/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Related public register
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related press
France: EU provides €100 million for expansion and modernisation of Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2014
20140075
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
AEROPORTS DE LA COTE D'AZUR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development and upgrading of several infrastructure components at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France.

The Project should increase terminal capacity and improve operational efficiency at the airport of Nice Cote d'Azur.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any pre-existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

None

Related documents
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
24/07/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Other links
Related press
France: EU provides €100 million for expansion and modernisation of Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Publication Date
23 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55536396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140075
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Publication Date
24 Jul 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91831046
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140075
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Publication Date
25 Mar 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129165389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140075
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Related public register
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Other links
Summary sheet
AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Data sheet
AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Related press
France: EU provides €100 million for expansion and modernisation of Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EU provides €100 million for expansion and modernisation of Nice Côte d’Azur Airport
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Related public register
24/07/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT
Related public register
25/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AEROPORT DE NICE DEVELOPPEMENT - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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