PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP

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Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
The reprovision of the Papworth Hospital services in a new purpose built 310 bed hospital on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus adjacent to the Addenbrooke's Hospital, the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, the Medical Research Council, the Cancer Research UK and other major research organisations. The project is entirely new build on a greenfield site with no retained estate.
The close proximity of academic departments and clinical services will facilitate research and development and education. From a regional perspective, the further development of Papworth Hospital as a cardiothoracic specialist centre together with the specialist clinical services already on the campus will assist with the wider transformation of service delivery in the region.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered in annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The aim of the project is to improve the care of citizens receiving hospital services and its social value is therefore considered to be positive.
The project is being carried out as a PPP (PFI) and the competitive dialogue process is being used. The process was launched in the OJEU in August 2010 and is currently at the final stage of negotiations. The Promoter is ensuring that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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