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PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,258,841.08
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 65,258,841.08
Health : € 65,258,841.08
Signature date(s)
12/03/2015 : € 65,258,841.08
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
08/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Environmental Statement Volume
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for new Papworth hospitals

Summary sheet

Release date
17 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/03/2015
20140050
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
PAPWORTH HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 46 million (EUR 57 million)
GBP 165 million (EUR 203 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The reprovision of the Papworth Hospital services in a new purpose built 310 bed hospital on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus adjacent to the Addenbrooke's Hospital, the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, the Medical Research Council, the Cancer Research UK and other major research organisations. The project is entirely new build on a greenfield site with no retained estate.

The close proximity of academic departments and clinical services will facilitate research and development and education. From a regional perspective, the further development of Papworth Hospital as a cardiothoracic specialist centre together with the specialist clinical services already on the campus will assist with the wider transformation of service delivery in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered in annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The aim of the project is to improve the care of citizens receiving hospital services and its social value is therefore considered to be positive.

The project is being carried out as a PPP (PFI) and the competitive dialogue process is being used. The process was launched in the OJEU in August 2010 and is currently at the final stage of negotiations. The Promoter is ensuring that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
08/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Environmental Statement Volume
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Non Technical Summary
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for new Papworth hospitals

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
1 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52255931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140050
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
8 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53587689
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140050
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Environmental Statement Volume
Publication Date
18 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51942457
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140050
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
18 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52223362
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140050
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131798921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140050
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
08/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Environmental Statement Volume
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Data sheet
PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for new Papworth hospitals

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for new Papworth hospitals
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
08/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Environmental Statement Volume
Related public register
18/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PAPWORTH HOSPITAL PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications