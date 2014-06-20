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FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 120,000,000
Credit lines : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2014 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA
Related press
Moldova: EU supports development of agriculture with EUR 120 million
Related story
Fruits of cooperation

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2014
20140041
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan to the Republic of Moldova for the upgrading of the horticultural sector.

The proposed operation will provide resources to a large number of micro-enterprises and SMEs. It is also expected to have a positive environmental and social impact. The proposed support to both the individual growers and the up and down-stream sector should allow future revenues to be developed, ensuring the long term viability of a strategically important sector for the economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation is intended to address quality and financial issues and is being structured to develop existing facilities and resources together with building new capacity along the entire horticulture value chain. It is therefore unlikely that any sub-project would be of such a scale that it would have required an EIA if located within an EU member state. However, the handling of environmental issues will be fully reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA
Other links
Related press
Moldova: EU supports development of agriculture with EUR 120 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA
Publication Date
4 Sep 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54357435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140041
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA
Other links
Summary sheet
FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA
Data sheet
FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA
Related press
Moldova: EU supports development of agriculture with EUR 120 million
Related story
Fruits of cooperation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Moldova: EU supports development of agriculture with EUR 120 million
Related story
Fruits of cooperation
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA

Videos

Thumbnail: Igor - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Igor - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Learn more
Thumbnail: Anna - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Anna - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
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Thumbnail: Ecaterina - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Ecaterina - Moldovan farmers plant seeds of hope
Learn more

Photogallery

Modernisation of Moldova’s horticultural sector
Fruit Garden
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Modernisation of Moldova’s horticultural sector
Fruit Garden
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Modernisation of Moldova’s horticultural sector
Fruit Garden
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Modernisation of Moldova’s horticultural sector
Fruit Garden
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Modernisation of Moldova’s horticultural sector
Fruit Garden
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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