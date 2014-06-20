FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Global loan to the Republic of Moldova for the upgrading of the horticultural sector.
The proposed operation will provide resources to a large number of micro-enterprises and SMEs. It is also expected to have a positive environmental and social impact. The proposed support to both the individual growers and the up and down-stream sector should allow future revenues to be developed, ensuring the long term viability of a strategically important sector for the economy.
The proposed operation is intended to address quality and financial issues and is being structured to develop existing facilities and resources together with building new capacity along the entire horticulture value chain. It is therefore unlikely that any sub-project would be of such a scale that it would have required an EIA if located within an EU member state. However, the handling of environmental issues will be fully reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Videos
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.