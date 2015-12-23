Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project concerns the retrofitting of existing units and additional new construction of rental social housing by Portaal Housing Corporation in the years 2014 - 2017.
The proposed project concerns the financing of investments into the social housing stock of Portaal. It is the Bank's first social housing project in the Netherlands.
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, rehabilitation and reconstruction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.
The promoter Portaal Housing Corporation, a social housing association (woningcorporatie), does not fall under the scope of Directive 2004/18 given that Portaal Housing Corporation is not considered a 'body governed by public law' in the meaning of the Directive, Article 1 (9). Details will be further examined during the Bank's project appraisal.
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