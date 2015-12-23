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PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION
Related press
Netherlands: Portaal receives loan from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2015
20140030
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION
The Promoter is a social housing corporation
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 423 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the retrofitting of existing units and additional new construction of rental social housing by Portaal Housing Corporation in the years 2014 - 2017.

The proposed project concerns the financing of investments into the social housing stock of Portaal. It is the Bank's first social housing project in the Netherlands.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, rehabilitation and reconstruction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The promoter Portaal Housing Corporation, a social housing association (woningcorporatie), does not fall under the scope of Directive 2004/18 given that Portaal Housing Corporation is not considered a 'body governed by public law' in the meaning of the Directive, Article 1 (9). Details will be further examined during the Bank's project appraisal.

Related documents
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Portaal receives loan from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53109929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140030
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION
Data sheet
PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION
Related press
Netherlands: Portaal receives loan from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Portaal receives loan from EIB
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTAAL HOUSING CORPORATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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