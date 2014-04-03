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OBERVERMUNTWERK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 280,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 280,000,000
Energy : € 280,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2014 : € 280,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related press
Austria: Development of hydropower: Illwerke receives EIB loan for Obervermuntwerk II

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2014
20140022
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OBERVERMUNTWERK
VORARLBERGER ILLWERKE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 280 million
EUR 566 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises two pumped storage schemes, Obervermuntwerk II of 360 MW and Rellswerk with 13 MW, for hydroelectric power generation and storage, located in the valley of Montafon in the Austrian region of Vorarlberg, and required reinforcements of the substation in Bürs. The investment will add balancing capacity to the German power system and contribute to security of supply.

The project will store electrical energy from the public grid by pumping water from a lower into an upper reservoir at times of reduced electricity demand and low prices. At times of high electricity demand and correspondingly high prices, the water will be released back to the lower reservoir to drive turbines and generate electricity. The project will contribute to covering peak demand as well as to providing ancillary services in the integrated European Grid system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an expansion of an existing hydroelectric power generation plant. The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Here, the competent authority in line with Austrian environmental law (UVP-G 2000) requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultation. The environmental permit was granted by the Supreme Administrative Court in Austria in January 2014, with no further appeal.

The European Commission has exempted the generation of electricity in Austria from public procurement provisions by Decision 2008/585/EC.

Related documents
03/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Other links
Related press
Austria: Development of hydropower: Illwerke receives EIB loan for Obervermuntwerk II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Publication Date
3 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51992310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140022
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Publication Date
3 Apr 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52247559
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140022
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Publication Date
3 Apr 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52249158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140022
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135948238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140022
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Other links
Summary sheet
OBERVERMUNTWERK
Data sheet
OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related press
Austria: Development of hydropower: Illwerke receives EIB loan for Obervermuntwerk II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Development of hydropower: Illwerke receives EIB loan for Obervermuntwerk II
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OBERVERMUNTWERK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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