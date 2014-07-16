MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL

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Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new hospital located in Koutio, city of Dumbea, in the outskirts of Noumea, New Caledonia. It is undertaken in cooperation with the Agence Française de Développement. The project is also be co-financed by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations.
The project will improve quantitatively and qualitatively the coverage of the health needs of the population and significantly reduce the number of referrals abroad.
The project is subject to an EIA according to national legislation. The promoter provided the Bank with a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), including a non-technical summary (NTS). Confirmation that the scheme does not have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance will be required. The promoter shall provide the Bank with copies of final environmental permits approving the promoter’s EIA and the evidence that the project fully includes any mitigation or compensation measures that were proposed by the EIS.
The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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