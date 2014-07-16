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MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
New Caledonia : € 20,000,000
Health : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2014 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL - Etude d'Impact - Pole Hospitalier de Koutio
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Related press
New Caledonia: EIB backs new Nouméa hospital to improve healthcare in New Caledonia

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2014
20140001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Centre Hospitalier Territorial de Nouvelle Calédonie
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 419 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a new hospital located in Koutio, city of Dumbea, in the outskirts of Noumea, New Caledonia. It is undertaken in cooperation with the Agence Française de Développement. The project is also be co-financed by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations.

The project will improve quantitatively and qualitatively the coverage of the health needs of the population and significantly reduce the number of referrals abroad.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is subject to an EIA according to national legislation. The promoter provided the Bank with a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), including a non-technical summary (NTS). Confirmation that the scheme does not have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance will be required. The promoter shall provide the Bank with copies of final environmental permits approving the promoter’s EIA and the evidence that the project fully includes any mitigation or compensation measures that were proposed by the EIS.

The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL - Etude d'Impact - Pole Hospitalier de Koutio
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Other links
Related press
New Caledonia: EIB backs new Nouméa hospital to improve healthcare in New Caledonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL - Etude d'Impact - Pole Hospitalier de Koutio
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53720967
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140001
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
New Caledonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56475684
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140001
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
New Caledonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80464600
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140001
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
New Caledonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL - Etude d'Impact - Pole Hospitalier de Koutio
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Data sheet
MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Related press
New Caledonia: EIB backs new Nouméa hospital to improve healthcare in New Caledonia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
New Caledonia: EIB backs new Nouméa hospital to improve healthcare in New Caledonia
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL - Etude d'Impact - Pole Hospitalier de Koutio
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEDIPOLE HOSPITAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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