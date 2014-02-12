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LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 222,388,319.82
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 222,388,319.82
Industry : € 44,477,663.96
Urban development : € 177,910,655.86
Signature date(s)
9/02/2015 : € 21,577,882.67
24/10/2014 : € 22,899,781.29
9/02/2015 : € 86,311,530.68
24/10/2014 : € 91,599,125.18
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN - Sustainability Statement 2008
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backing unlocks GBP 1 billion social and urban investment across London
Related sub-project
GASCOIGNE - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan
Related sub-project
MERIDIAN - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2014
20130689
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
GREATER LONDON AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 169 million (EUR 208 million)
GBP 1000 million (EUR 1230 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance integrated sustainable urban renewal and development projects, with a focus on resource efficiency and social housing. It will be used to co-finance the London Green Fund - a holding fund financial instrument managed by EIB, and using European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) available to the Greater London region. Underlying projects will also be supported with technical assistance funding programmes from ELENA.

The project aims at facilitating the combination of decentralised financial instruments (i.e. ESIF available to Member States and regions) with EIB funding in order to increase the leverage effect and enhance the Bank’s product offering. In addition, this project also brings together technical assistance resources, available for project preparation and implementation, funded from either ESIF or ELENA resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, rehabilitation and reconstruction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the final beneficiaries which fall under public procurement to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC/ or Directive 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN - Sustainability Statement 2008
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Related projects
Related sub-project
GASCOIGNE - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan
Related sub-project
MERIDIAN - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backing unlocks GBP 1 billion social and urban investment across London

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Publication Date
17 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53700121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130689
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN - Sustainability Statement 2008
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57158387
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130689
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135423570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130689
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN - Sustainability Statement 2008
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Data sheet
LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backing unlocks GBP 1 billion social and urban investment across London
Related sub-project
GASCOIGNE - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan
Related sub-project
MERIDIAN - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB backing unlocks GBP 1 billion social and urban investment across London
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN - Sustainability Statement 2008
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LONDON GREEN FUND COFINANCING LOAN
Related sub-project
GASCOIGNE - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan
Related sub-project
MERIDIAN - Allocation under FRAMEWORK LOAN London Green Fund Co-financing Loan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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