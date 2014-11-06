CDEEE LOSS REDUCTION PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Implementation of a loss-reduction programme in the electricity distribution system and improvement in the quality of energy supply to the end consumers.
The project aims at improving the availability of power supply, which is crucial for the social and economic development of the country. The project will consist of the rehabilitation of distribution grids, the regularisation of illegal connections and the installation of remote meter-reading equipment. There will also be an information campaign towards the communities to explain the consequences of theft of electricity and how to make payment of bills easier, and to raise awareness on the benefits of energy efficiency and basic safety precautions regarding the use of electricity.
The project involves the rehabilitation of medium voltage and low voltage electricity networks, whose negative environmental impacts are expected to be modest, in most cases limited to disturbance during construction.
The Bank will require that the procurement of equipment, works and services for the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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