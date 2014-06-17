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HALKBANK LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Turkey : EUR 400 million EIB support for SMEs in Turkey

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2014
20130677
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HALKBANK LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II
TURKIYE HALK BANKASI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated loan aimed at increasing the availability of long term loans towards SMEs and MidCaps across Turkey.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and midcaps in Turkey.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In the Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries, the EIB pursues EU standards and requires that EU principles and standards be applied in accordance with Bank policies, unless any transition arrangements have been agreed during accession negotiations.
Consequently, the intermediary shall be required to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national and applicable EU environmental law including the relevant international environmental agreements.

The intermediary institution will be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Other links
Related press
Turkey : EUR 400 million EIB support for SMEs in Turkey

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey : EUR 400 million EIB support for SMEs in Turkey
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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