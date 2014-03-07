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TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 350,000,000
Services : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2014 : € 50,000,000
30/07/2014 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES

Summary sheet

Release date
7 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2014
20130672
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
TELECOM ITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 851 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

R&D activities of Telecom Italia (TI) carried out by three different departments as well as companies of the TI group (TI Lab, TI Innovation, TI Information Technology). The R&D program covers the period 2013-2015 and will be carried out mainly in Italy.

The activities comprise basic research as well as product and software development for new fixed and mobile telecommunication services that make use of ultra-high speed broadband networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities on ICT do not fall under any annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore do not need a mandatory Environmental Impact assessment (EIA). The project activities will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change the scope due to the project; therefore it is unlikely that the local competent authority has required an EIA for the project. However full environmental details including environmental objectives of the R&D program and if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
30/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
Publication Date
30 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53798761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130672
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67668394
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130672
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
Other links
Summary sheet
TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES
Data sheet
TELECOM ITALIA - RDI FOR BROADBAND SERVICES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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