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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 1,300,000,000
Energy : € 130,000,000
Transport : € 260,000,000
Education : € 260,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/04/2018 : € 30,000,000
7/05/2015 : € 30,000,000
7/05/2015 : € 60,000,000
16/04/2018 : € 60,000,000
7/05/2015 : € 60,000,000
16/04/2018 : € 60,000,000
6/04/2020 : € 70,000,000
6/04/2020 : € 140,000,000
6/04/2020 : € 140,000,000
16/04/2018 : € 150,000,000
7/05/2015 : € 150,000,000
6/04/2020 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - NTS Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2015
20130667
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)
REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1300 million
EUR 10751 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of priority investments in the Republic of Lithuania with EU Structural and Investment Funds in the 2014-2020 programming period. The Structural Programme Loan will mainly support schemes under the operational programme for the 2014-2020 period.

The project will assist Lithuania in achieving further convergence in the levels of economic and social development with the rest of the EU. A wide range of beneficiaries eligible for EU grant support will benefit from the loan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Lithuania, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC into the national environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - NTS Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - NTS Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56558536
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130667
Sector(s)
Energy
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56474306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130667
Sector(s)
Energy
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56556416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130667
Sector(s)
Energy
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - NTS Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT) - Summary of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (LT)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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