ATHENS METRO D

Summary sheet
The project will finance the acquisition of new rolling stock, design and construction of phase A of the new metro line 4 of the Athens metro system, which connects Alsos Veikou and Goudi. Line 4 will have strong linkages with other lines of the Athens Metro network and include five transfer stations to the existing Lines 1, 2 & 3. It herefore it is expected that Line 4 will help to reduce congestion in other Metro stations.
This new section of the Athens Metro will provide connection to many important facilities, such as hospitals, universities and their campuses, the courts area, regions with increased professional and commercial services, serving new residential areas and significantly reduce travel time to the city center. It is anticipated that the project will upgrade significantly the quality level of life in urban areas through reduction of noise levels and environmental pollution.
The project falls under annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive and has been screened in by the Competent Authority. An environmental impact statement (EIS) has been completed and has been published for public consultation. The promoter expects to obtain the environmental permit at the end of 2017. The project is constructed inside the built-up area of Athens, and no significant impact on nature conservation areas is expected.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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