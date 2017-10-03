Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ATHENS METRO D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 730,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 730,000,000
Transport : € 730,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2019 : € 150,000,000
3/02/2022 : € 580,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS METRO D
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATHENS METRO D
Related press
Greece: EIB and Attiko Metro S.A. announce record new EUR 580 million financing agreement for new Athens Metro line
Related story
Digital insurance in Greece and Cyprus
Related story
EU delivers: New metro line in Greece
Related story
New Athens metro cuts emissions

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2019
20130656
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATHENS METRO D
ATTIKO METRO SINGLE MEMBER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 730 million
EUR 1706 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the acquisition of new rolling stock, design and construction of phase A of the new metro line 4 of the Athens metro system, which connects Alsos Veikou and Goudi. Line 4 will have strong linkages with other lines of the Athens Metro network and include five transfer stations to the existing Lines 1, 2 & 3. It herefore it is expected that Line 4 will help to reduce congestion in other Metro stations.

This new section of the Athens Metro will provide connection to many important facilities, such as hospitals, universities and their campuses, the courts area, regions with increased professional and commercial services, serving new residential areas and significantly reduce travel time to the city center. It is anticipated that the project will upgrade significantly the quality level of life in urban areas through reduction of noise levels and environmental pollution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive and has been screened in by the Competent Authority. An environmental impact statement (EIS) has been completed and has been published for public consultation. The promoter expects to obtain the environmental permit at the end of 2017. The project is constructed inside the built-up area of Athens, and no significant impact on nature conservation areas is expected.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where appropriate.

Related documents
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS METRO D
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATHENS METRO D
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB and Attiko Metro S.A. announce record new EUR 580 million financing agreement for new Athens Metro line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS METRO D
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63115889
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130656
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATHENS METRO D
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81643511
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130656
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS METRO D
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATHENS METRO D
Other links
Summary sheet
ATHENS METRO D
Data sheet
ATHENS METRO D
Related press
Greece: EIB and Attiko Metro S.A. announce record new EUR 580 million financing agreement for new Athens Metro line
Related story
Digital insurance in Greece and Cyprus
Related story
EU delivers: New metro line in Greece
Related story
New Athens metro cuts emissions

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB and Attiko Metro S.A. announce record new EUR 580 million financing agreement for new Athens Metro line
Related story
Digital insurance in Greece and Cyprus
Related story
EU delivers: New metro line in Greece
Related story
New Athens metro cuts emissions
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATHENS METRO D
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ATHENS METRO D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications