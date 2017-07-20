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BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 1,500,000
Czechia : € 36,000,000
Austria : € 51,750,000
Germany : € 60,750,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2017 : € 1,500,000
18/07/2017 : € 25,500,000
18/07/2017 : € 26,250,000
18/07/2017 : € 36,000,000
18/07/2017 : € 60,750,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION

Summary sheet

Release date
20 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2017
20130647
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 301 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) and technology deployment activities, under the conducting line "lightweighting", for the development of optimised lightweight and safer chassis components - made of a wide variety of metal and non-metal materials and combinations - as well as engine parts with extensive downsizing potential. The project is divided into three different parts, including different locations.

The project's selected RDI, for the development and technology deployment of optimised lightweight and safer chassis components, should enable the promoter to maintain its competitiveness as an innovative and long-term reliable automotive supplier. The project is divided into three different parts, including different locations, in both Competitiveness and in Cohesion priority regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments in research and development are carried out in already authorised existing facilities, and do not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The implementation of the project will bring indirect environmental benefits through lower CO2 emissions, in the form of lighter and safer components for automotive vehicles.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53020046
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130647
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Austria
Germany
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95017753
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130647
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Austria
Germany
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
Other links
Summary sheet
BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION
Data sheet
BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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