BENTELER LIGHTWEIGHTING - RDI AND COHESION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) and technology deployment activities, under the conducting line "lightweighting", for the development of optimised lightweight and safer chassis components - made of a wide variety of metal and non-metal materials and combinations - as well as engine parts with extensive downsizing potential. The project is divided into three different parts, including different locations.
The project's selected RDI, for the development and technology deployment of optimised lightweight and safer chassis components, should enable the promoter to maintain its competitiveness as an innovative and long-term reliable automotive supplier. The project is divided into three different parts, including different locations, in both Competitiveness and in Cohesion priority regions.
The investments in research and development are carried out in already authorised existing facilities, and do not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The implementation of the project will bring indirect environmental benefits through lower CO2 emissions, in the form of lighter and safer components for automotive vehicles.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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