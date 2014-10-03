NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND

Summary sheet
Construction of a 111MW offshore wind farm in coastal waters of the North Sea in Germany.
The development of offshore wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives.
The project is located in coastal waters, adjacent to several areas ofi mportance for nature conservation, in an area that had been identified for wind farm development in the applicable spatial development plan. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and has been screened-in by the competent authority (BSH). The authorisation process is based on a full EIA and on an Appropriate Assessment. Relevant authorities and stakeholders were consulted. The competent authority concluded that the project will have local impacts, in particular on birds and on landscape (visual impacts), but that these impacts are not deemed to be significant after appropriate mitigation measures have been put in place. The competent authority granted its permit in two steps in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The permit is conditional on the implementation of mitigation measures and compensating payments according to German law. Subsequently, the promoter objected to certain consent conditions and two NGOs objected to the permit as a whole. In 2011 a settlement was concluded between the competent authority, the promoter and the two NGOs. The settlement states that the permit remains in place but it is supplemented by further compulsory bird monitoring and nature conservation measures.
The promoter is a private company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights and not having status of contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will verify that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices are applied.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.