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NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 155,880,452.31
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 155,880,452.31
Energy : € 155,880,452.31
Signature date(s)
2/06/2015 : € 155,880,452.31
Other links
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Nordergründe offshore wind farm with EUR 156m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2015
20130640
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
The promoter is an independent, renewable energy company based in Germany, developing and operating wind farms in various countries in Western, Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Asia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 156 million
EUR 393 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 111MW offshore wind farm in coastal waters of the North Sea in Germany.

The development of offshore wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is located in coastal waters, adjacent to several areas ofi mportance for nature conservation, in an area that had been identified for wind farm development in the applicable spatial development plan. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and has been screened-in by the competent authority (BSH). The authorisation process is based on a full EIA and on an Appropriate Assessment. Relevant authorities and stakeholders were consulted. The competent authority concluded that the project will have local impacts, in particular on birds and on landscape (visual impacts), but that these impacts are not deemed to be significant after appropriate mitigation measures have been put in place. The competent authority granted its permit in two steps in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The permit is conditional on the implementation of mitigation measures and compensating payments according to German law. Subsequently, the promoter objected to certain consent conditions and two NGOs objected to the permit as a whole. In 2011 a settlement was concluded between the competent authority, the promoter and the two NGOs. The settlement states that the permit remains in place but it is supplemented by further compulsory bird monitoring and nature conservation measures.

The promoter is a private company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights and not having status of contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will verify that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices are applied.

Related documents
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Nordergründe offshore wind farm with EUR 156m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
9 Oct 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54011096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130640
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
9 Oct 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54015978
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130640
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
8 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53551161
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130640
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92305718
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130640
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Data sheet
NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Nordergründe offshore wind farm with EUR 156m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Nordergründe offshore wind farm with EUR 156m loan
Other links
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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