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CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 75,000,000
Transport : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2016 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2016
20130638
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK
NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR TUNNELS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 187 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of additional rolling stock to improve services on line 2 of the Cairo metro, to alleviate traffic congestion and promote public transport in urban greater Cairo

The project is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the Bank's external lending mandate since it will ensure continuous operation of the metro, an important social and economic infrastructure supporting Cairo's urban development, and also contribute to climate change mitigation, as greenhouse gas emissions per passenger are much lower for metro trips than for car trips.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, the acquisition of new rolling stock would fall outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended), as its construction will take place in the manufacturer's plants. This also applies to the implementation, meaning no EIA is required for the project.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Procurement is expected to start in the second half of 2015.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
2 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64475020
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130638
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
CAIRO METRO LINE 2 ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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