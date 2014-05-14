TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL

Summary sheet
FINNISH TRANSPORT AGENCY
Construction of the 2.3 km Rantaväylä tunnel on Highway 12 in the centre of the City of Tampere together with the necessary junctions in Santalahti and Naistenlahti on Highway 12.
The project is part of the city of Tampere’s mobility plan and a major contribution to urban sustainable transport. The expected economic benefits include time savings and reductions in vehicle operating costs due to enhanced road conditions and capacity. The project is expected to provide a safer environment and reduced congestion, shifting traffic away from the city centre. The project will rearrange and improve traffic flows in Tampere.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and was screened in and an EIA was done. The Bank will confirm whether a separate Strategic Environmental Assessment, in accordance with the (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, has also been done for the project. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will be examined during appraisal to determine what impact the project has on these areas. These aspects will be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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