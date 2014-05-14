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TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/11/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL - EIS for Tampere Rantavayla between Santalahti and Naistentlahti
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Related press
Finland: The EIB supports the construction of the Tampere tunnel

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/11/2015
20130635
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
TAMPERE
FINNISH TRANSPORT AGENCY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the 2.3 km Rantaväylä tunnel on Highway 12 in the centre of the City of Tampere together with the necessary junctions in Santalahti and Naistenlahti on Highway 12.

The project is part of the city of Tampere’s mobility plan and a major contribution to urban sustainable transport. The expected economic benefits include time savings and reductions in vehicle operating costs due to enhanced road conditions and capacity. The project is expected to provide a safer environment and reduced congestion, shifting traffic away from the city centre. The project will rearrange and improve traffic flows in Tampere.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and was screened in and an EIA was done. The Bank will confirm whether a separate Strategic Environmental Assessment, in accordance with the (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, has also been done for the project. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will be examined during appraisal to determine what impact the project has on these areas. These aspects will be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL - EIS for Tampere Rantavayla between Santalahti and Naistentlahti
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Other links
Related press
Finland: The EIB supports the construction of the Tampere tunnel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL - EIS for Tampere Rantavayla between Santalahti and Naistentlahti
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54768828
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130635
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Publication Date
18 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56103793
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130635
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124760632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130635
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL - EIS for Tampere Rantavayla between Santalahti and Naistentlahti
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Other links
Summary sheet
TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Data sheet
TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Related press
Finland: The EIB supports the construction of the Tampere tunnel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: The EIB supports the construction of the Tampere tunnel
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL - EIS for Tampere Rantavayla between Santalahti and Naistentlahti
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE CITY TUNNEL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications