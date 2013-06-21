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SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE UK LOAN FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 121,788,031.35
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 121,788,031.35
Credit lines : € 121,788,031.35
Signature date(s)
5/12/2016 : € 59,404,999.53
17/07/2014 : € 62,383,031.82
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 100m for investment in new equipment by UK companies

Summary sheet

Release date
6 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2014
20130621
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE UK LOAN FOR SMES
SOCIETE GENERALE EQUIPMENT FINANCE LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 118 million (GBP 100 million)
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Support of equipment lease finance for SMEs in the United Kingdom.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises, with a focus on high technology, transport and industrial as well as agriculture equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank’s policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the Community acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 100m for investment in new equipment by UK companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 100m for investment in new equipment by UK companies
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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