Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 6,000,000
Urban development : € 194,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/07/2014 : € 6,000,000
2/07/2014 : € 194,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/07/2014
20130616
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BARCELONA URBAN RENEWAL
Ayuntamiento de Barcelona
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 657 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves financing selected components of the investment plan supporting the Barcelona Strategic Framework and road map 2012-2015. The investment projects will focus on the adaptation and improvement of public buildings, education, health, social and administrative, social housing renovation, urban infrastructure and information and telecommunication and information society projects.

Support for Urban Renewal and Regeneration
Climate action

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
10/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL
Publication Date
10 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53642533
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130616
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82396433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130616
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL
Other links
Summary sheet
BARCELONA URBAN RENEWAL
Data sheet
BARCELONA SMART AND SUSTAINABLE URBAN RENEWAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications