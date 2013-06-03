GN STORE NORD ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet
Financing GN Store Nord's research, development and innovation in the area of acoustic hearing devices
The project relates to the promoter's ongoing expenditure in research, development and innovation (RDI) for the development of the next generation of acoustic hearing devices and fitting software and diagnostics equipment. The project, which is expected to lead to numerous patent applications, will be carried out in the promoter's research and development (R&D) centre in Denmark.
The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed according to EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. Specialised equipment and services are being procured following international inquiries among the most qualified contractors and suppliers. These procedures are in the best interests of the project and acceptable for the Bank.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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