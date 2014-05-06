E18 PPP Hamina-Vaalimaa Priority TEN-T

Summary sheet
The project is 32 km greenfield 4-lane motorway leading to Russian border. It is part of the TENT-T core network, Scandinavian - Mediterranean network corridor and an important route for Finnish and international cargo to Russia. The project is likely to be procured as a PPP.
The Hamina-Vaalimaa motorway project includes the construction of 32 km greenfield 2x2 motorway and improvements to 37 km of secondary and private roads, most of which are existing roads. The projects also includes a truck waiting area south of the border station towards Russia to provide better facilities for trucks and local residents who are presently affected by undesired queuing on the existing E18 single carriageway.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC hence an EIA is mandatory. In addition the Bank will confirm whether a separate Strategic Environmental Assessment, in accordance with the (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, has been done for the project. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will be examined during appraisal to determine what impact the project has on these areas. The promoter has advised that the project does not pass through any Natura 2000 areas. The nearest Natura 2000 area (Rajasuo) is located slightly more than 1.5 km north of the future motorway alignment. Another Natura 2000 area (Kirkkojärvi) is located west of the project road near Hamina but does not appear to be affected by this project. It has been reported that flying squirrels have been sighted in the vicinity of the project alignment. These aspects will be further reviewed during appraisal.
The project is expected to be procured as a PPP. The Service Provider will be responsible to design, build, finance and maintain the investment. The concession period is expected to be 15-20 years. The Public Promoter will select the Service Provider under an international procurement procedure, which is expected to start in 2014 through 2015. The procedures along with compliance on Directive 2004/18/EC will be determined during appraisal.
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