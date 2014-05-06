E18 PPP Hamina-Vaalimaa Priority TEN-T

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC hence an EIA is mandatory. In addition the Bank will confirm whether a separate Strategic Environmental Assessment, in accordance with the (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, has been done for the project. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will be examined during appraisal to determine what impact the project has on these areas. The promoter has advised that the project does not pass through any Natura 2000 areas. The nearest Natura 2000 area (Rajasuo) is located slightly more than 1.5 km north of the future motorway alignment. Another Natura 2000 area (Kirkkojärvi) is located west of the project road near Hamina but does not appear to be affected by this project. It has been reported that flying squirrels have been sighted in the vicinity of the project alignment. These aspects will be further reviewed during appraisal.