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E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 101,520,828.35
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 101,520,828.35
Transport : € 101,520,828.35
Signature date(s)
9/06/2015 : € 101,520,828.35
Other links
Related public register
15/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related press
Finland: EIB supports motorway construction PPP project with EUR 102m

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/06/2015
20130595
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
FINNISH TRANSPORT AGENCY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 102 million
EUR 392 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is 32 km greenfield 4-lane motorway leading to Russian border. It is part of the TENT-T core network, Scandinavian - Mediterranean network corridor and an important route for Finnish and international cargo to Russia. The project is likely to be procured as a PPP.

The Hamina-Vaalimaa motorway project includes the construction of 32 km greenfield 2x2 motorway and improvements to 37 km of secondary and private roads, most of which are existing roads. The projects also includes a truck waiting area south of the border station towards Russia to provide better facilities for trucks and local residents who are presently affected by undesired queuing on the existing E18 single carriageway.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC hence an EIA is mandatory. In addition the Bank will confirm whether a separate Strategic Environmental Assessment, in accordance with the (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, has been done for the project. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) will be examined during appraisal to determine what impact the project has on these areas. The promoter has advised that the project does not pass through any Natura 2000 areas. The nearest Natura 2000 area (Rajasuo) is located slightly more than 1.5 km north of the future motorway alignment. Another Natura 2000 area (Kirkkojärvi) is located west of the project road near Hamina but does not appear to be affected by this project. It has been reported that flying squirrels have been sighted in the vicinity of the project alignment. These aspects will be further reviewed during appraisal.

The project is expected to be procured as a PPP. The Service Provider will be responsible to design, build, finance and maintain the investment. The concession period is expected to be 15-20 years. The Public Promoter will select the Service Provider under an international procurement procedure, which is expected to start in 2014 through 2015. The procedures along with compliance on Directive 2004/18/EC will be determined during appraisal.

Related documents
15/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB supports motorway construction PPP project with EUR 102m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Publication Date
15 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52806700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Publication Date
18 Jul 2014
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53719070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53800767
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Publication Date
12 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131333927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130595
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Other links
Summary sheet
E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Data sheet
E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related press
Finland: EIB supports motorway construction PPP project with EUR 102m

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB supports motorway construction PPP project with EUR 102m
Other links
Related public register
15/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E18 PPP HAMINA-VAALIMAA PRIORITY TEN-T

Photogallery

E18 PPP Hamina-Vaalimaa Priority TEN-T
E18 PPP Hamina-Vaalimaa Priority TEN-T
Photographer: EIB
©Finnish Transport Agency

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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