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AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2016 : € 150,000,000
13/12/2016 : € 150,000,000
23/03/2018 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD - Decree approving the EIA
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2016
20130594
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
AEROPORTI DI ROMA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1146 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development and upgrade of Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport.

The project aims at increasing the capacity of Fiumicino Airport and improving its operational efficiency for the benefit of both passengers and airport companies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any pre-existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and/or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
25/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
27/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD - Decree approving the EIA
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
Publication Date
25 Jul 2014
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52796077
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130594
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD - Decree approving the EIA
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52794195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130594
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55534291
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130594
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD - Decree approving the EIA
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
Other links
Summary sheet
AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD
Data sheet
AEROPORTO DI ROMA FIUMICINO SUD

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications