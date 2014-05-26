IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS

Summary sheet
Investments under the promoter's 2014-2015 business plan to reinforce, modernise and smarten electricity distribution networks throughout Spain.
The project aims at connecting new system users, installing smart meters and improving the quality and the reliability of supply.
By their technical characteristics, some project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required. However, none of the schemes is expected to require a full EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for these schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. Most of the project schemes relate to medium and low voltages and are therefore expected to have minimal impact or null environmental impacts.
The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.