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IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 325,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 325,000,000
Energy : € 325,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/06/2015 : € 325,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Iberdrola’s investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
26 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/06/2015
20130583
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
IBERDROLA DISTRIBUCIÓN ELÉCTRICA, S.A.U.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 325 million
EUR 681 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments under the promoter's 2014-2015 business plan to reinforce, modernise and smarten electricity distribution networks throughout Spain.

The project aims at connecting new system users, installing smart meters and improving the quality and the reliability of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics, some project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required. However, none of the schemes is expected to require a full EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for these schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. Most of the project schemes relate to medium and low voltages and are therefore expected to have minimal impact or null environmental impacts.

The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) where appropriate.

Related documents
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Iberdrola’s investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54960598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130583
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Publication Date
21 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69279418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130583
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Data sheet
IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Iberdrola’s investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Iberdrola’s investment programme
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA NETWORK MODERNISATION AND SMART METERS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications