LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Medium-term investment programme to optimise available water resources, bridging the gap in water demand in Malawi's fast-growing capital city. The project's main components consist of upgrading a dam that is Lilongwe's primary water source, extending water-treatment works, reducing leakages and improving network management.
The objective of the project is to ensure adequate water availability for the population of Lilongwe until 2022 and beyond whilst a new long-term water supply dam is being constructed. Current water supply in Lilongwe is 62 000 m3/day, which is lower than the current demand of 78 000 m3/day and, therefore, water rationing has been imposed since 2012. The supply deficit is expected to worsen further with Lilongwe's population growing at over 4% per year.
Investment components are largely confined to replacement of existing pipes and extension of water-treatment facilities. Therefore the operation is unlikely to result in any significant negative social or environmental impact. The exception is the proposed raising of the existing Kamuzu Dam I by approximately five metres, which requires a comprehensive environmental impact assessment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.