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LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 28,800,000
Water, sewerage : € 28,800,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 4,800,000
12/06/2015 : € 24,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME - Rehabilitation and Raising of Kamuzu Dam I
Related press
Malawi: EUR 50 million Lilongwe water investment programme gets European backing

Summary sheet

Release date
26 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2015
20130566
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
LILONGWE WATER BOARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 29 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Medium-term investment programme to optimise available water resources, bridging the gap in water demand in Malawi's fast-growing capital city. The project's main components consist of upgrading a dam that is Lilongwe's primary water source, extending water-treatment works, reducing leakages and improving network management.

The objective of the project is to ensure adequate water availability for the population of Lilongwe until 2022 and beyond whilst a new long-term water supply dam is being constructed. Current water supply in Lilongwe is 62 000 m3/day, which is lower than the current demand of 78 000 m3/day and, therefore, water rationing has been imposed since 2012. The supply deficit is expected to worsen further with Lilongwe's population growing at over 4% per year.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investment components are largely confined to replacement of existing pipes and extension of water-treatment facilities. Therefore the operation is unlikely to result in any significant negative social or environmental impact. The exception is the proposed raising of the existing Kamuzu Dam I by approximately five metres, which requires a comprehensive environmental impact assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME - Rehabilitation and Raising of Kamuzu Dam I
Other links
Related press
Malawi: EUR 50 million Lilongwe water investment programme gets European backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56832707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130566
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME - Rehabilitation and Raising of Kamuzu Dam I
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64209221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130566
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME - Rehabilitation and Raising of Kamuzu Dam I
Other links
Summary sheet
LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Data sheet
LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Related press
Malawi: EUR 50 million Lilongwe water investment programme gets European backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malawi: EUR 50 million Lilongwe water investment programme gets European backing
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LILONGWE WATER RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME - Rehabilitation and Raising of Kamuzu Dam I

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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