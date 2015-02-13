ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT

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Summary sheet
Programme loan targeting the upgrade and rehabilitation of existing water supply, distribution and sanitation infrastructure and networks across Morocco.
The project will support the Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable (ONEE) in its challenge to provide reliable and high-quality water supply and sanitation services to its customers. This infrastructure, vital for the economic growth and social development of the benefitted municipalities, will have a positive impact on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local job creation.
The programme is in line with EU and local legislation. It is expected to have a high positive impact in a priority region through the upgrading and rehabilitation of existing infrastructure.
All components of the programme to be financed by the EIB will be procured according to the Procurement Guidelines of the Bank.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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