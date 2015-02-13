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ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 75,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2015 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT
Related press
Morocco: EIB mobilises substantial resources (EUR 75m loan) to modernise water and sanitation networks

Summary sheet

Release date
13 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2015
20130564
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT
OFFICE NATIONAL DE L'ELECTRICITE ET DE L'EAU POTABLE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme loan targeting the upgrade and rehabilitation of existing water supply, distribution and sanitation infrastructure and networks across Morocco.

The project will support the Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable (ONEE) in its challenge to provide reliable and high-quality water supply and sanitation services to its customers. This infrastructure, vital for the economic growth and social development of the benefitted municipalities, will have a positive impact on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local job creation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme is in line with EU and local legislation. It is expected to have a high positive impact in a priority region through the upgrading and rehabilitation of existing infrastructure.

All components of the programme to be financed by the EIB will be procured according to the Procurement Guidelines of the Bank.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
09/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT
Other links
Related press
Morocco: EIB mobilises substantial resources (EUR 75m loan) to modernise water and sanitation networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT
Publication Date
9 Jul 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60241946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130564
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT
Data sheet
ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT
Related press
Morocco: EIB mobilises substantial resources (EUR 75m loan) to modernise water and sanitation networks

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: EIB mobilises substantial resources (EUR 75m loan) to modernise water and sanitation networks
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - AMELIORATION AEP ET ASSAINISSEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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