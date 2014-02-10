Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 125,000,000
Energy : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2014 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports gas distribution network in Slovakia with EUR 100 million

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2014
20130558
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK
EP ENERGY AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 253 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Modernisation and extension of electricity distribution network in Slovakia for 2014-2018

Competitive and Secure Energy (incl. TEN-E) 100% Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal) 100%

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes facilities that fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, an impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) schemes are expected to have minimal or null environmental impacts.

The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) where appropriate.

Related documents
09/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports gas distribution network in Slovakia with EUR 100 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK
Publication Date
9 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51589962
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130558
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK
Other links
Summary sheet
EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK
Data sheet
EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports gas distribution network in Slovakia with EUR 100 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports gas distribution network in Slovakia with EUR 100 million
Other links
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EP ENERGY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK SK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications