EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
The operation concerns the construction and operation of two similar wood-based biomass power plants located in two existing industrial sites (former sugar refineries) in Russi (Emilia Romagna Region) and Avezzano (Abruzzo Region). A biogas plant and two small PV installations are also included in the project.
The project will contribute to EU and national renewable energy objectives by developing the use of biomass. Therefore, it will contribute to the EU energy policies related to security of energy supply and environment, in particular tackling climate change. Moreover, it will indirectly support sustainable forestry activity in Italy.
The two schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and were both screened in by the competent environmental authority which required that an EIA be carried out. The project will comply with the EU Directive on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU) and employ best available technology (BAT). Compliance of the project with the EIB environmental and social sustainability standards will be further assessed during the appraisal.
The Promoter is a 50/50 joint venture between a private company and the subsidiary of a state controlled utility. For the procurement of the project works it will follow the requirements of the EU Procurement Directive. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Dir. 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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