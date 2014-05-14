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EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2016 : € 15,000,000
17/12/2014 : € 35,000,000
5/08/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGP- POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME - Russi Biomass Plant
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2014
20130554
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF TWO BIOMASS PLANTS
A company established to manage the agro-industrial conversion of former sugar refineries located in various Italian regions into biomass-based power plants.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 249 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the construction and operation of two similar wood-based biomass power plants located in two existing industrial sites (former sugar refineries) in Russi (Emilia Romagna Region) and Avezzano (Abruzzo Region). A biogas plant and two small PV installations are also included in the project.

The project will contribute to EU and national renewable energy objectives by developing the use of biomass. Therefore, it will contribute to the EU energy policies related to security of energy supply and environment, in particular tackling climate change. Moreover, it will indirectly support sustainable forestry activity in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The two schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and were both screened in by the competent environmental authority which required that an EIA be carried out. The project will comply with the EU Directive on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU) and employ best available technology (BAT). Compliance of the project with the EIB environmental and social sustainability standards will be further assessed during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a 50/50 joint venture between a private company and the subsidiary of a state controlled utility. For the procurement of the project works it will follow the requirements of the EU Procurement Directive. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Dir. 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGP- POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME - Russi Biomass Plant
07/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGP- POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME - Russi Biomass Plant
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55017012
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130554
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME
Publication Date
7 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53297640
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130554
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131996517
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130554
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EGP- POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME - Russi Biomass Plant
Related public register
07/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF TWO BIOMASS PLANTS
Data sheet
EGP-POWERCROP BIOMASS PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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