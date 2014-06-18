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BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 500,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 30,000,000
Solid waste : € 34,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 136,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2014 : € 30,000,000
27/11/2014 : € 34,000,000
27/11/2014 : € 136,000,000
27/11/2014 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION PHASE II
Related public register
25/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides co-financing with EU grants in support of priority infrastructure investments in Bulgaria
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF PLOVDIV - BURGAS RWY PHASE II
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION ELIN PELIN-KOSTENETS RAILWAY SECT
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (LOT 3-1 AND LOT 3-3)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT STAGE II

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2014
20130545
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
The borrower will be the Republic of Bulgaria acting through the Ministry of Finance. The promoters of the investment schemes to be co-financed under the project would be the relevant local implementing agencies (e.g. the national railways infrastructure company (NRIC), the roads infrastructure agency (RIA), the national company for strategic infrastructure projects (NC SIP)) and other public sector entities (e.g. local governments or regional water operating companies).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 6224 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Structural Programme Loan (SPL) for the co-financing of EU Funds supporting investment schemes in Bulgaria during the programming period 2014-2020

The operation will support priority investments of Bulgaria mainly in the sectors of transport infrastructure, waste and water management and environmental protection therefore backing the country's convergence efforts towards complaince with the EU acquis in these sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Strategic Environmental Assessments are required by EU regulations for all Operational Programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Structural Programme Loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoters to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION PHASE II
25/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related projects
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF PLOVDIV - BURGAS RWY PHASE II
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION ELIN PELIN-KOSTENETS RAILWAY SECT
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (LOT 3-1 AND LOT 3-3)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT STAGE II
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides co-financing with EU grants in support of priority infrastructure investments in Bulgaria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION PHASE II
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124805754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130545
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Publication Date
25 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137889018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130545
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION PHASE II
Related public register
25/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Other links
Summary sheet
BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Data sheet
BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides co-financing with EU grants in support of priority infrastructure investments in Bulgaria
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF PLOVDIV - BURGAS RWY PHASE II
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION ELIN PELIN-KOSTENETS RAILWAY SECT
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (LOT 3-1 AND LOT 3-3)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT STAGE II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB provides co-financing with EU grants in support of priority infrastructure investments in Bulgaria
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION PHASE II
Related public register
25/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BULGARIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF PLOVDIV - BURGAS RWY PHASE II
Related sub-project
MODERNIZATION ELIN PELIN-KOSTENETS RAILWAY SECT
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (LOT 3-1 AND LOT 3-3)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT STAGE II

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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