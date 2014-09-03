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SPANISH STATE PORTS FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2015 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH STATE PORTS FL
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2015
20130543
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPANISH STATE PORTS FL
PUERTOS DEL ESTADO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 101 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment programme to support small-scale investments undertaken by Spanish Port Authorities.

The ports involved are part of the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-Ts). The project will contribute directly to fostering and improving the quality of maritime transport in Spain, reducing pollution and contributing to climate change objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As the operation includes several different schemes in several different locations, the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment for may vary for each one will be analysed on a case by case basis at allocation stage, special attention being given to the cumulative effects of the different schemes whenever necessary. Same procedure will be taken to assess potential significant impacts on nature protected areas. Compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives and procedures will be checked at allocation stages.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC], with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH STATE PORTS FL
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH STATE PORTS FL
Publication Date
19 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59171639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130543
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH STATE PORTS FL
Other links
Summary sheet
SPANISH STATE PORTS FL
Data sheet
SPANISH STATE PORTS FL
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities
Other links
Related public register
19/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPANISH STATE PORTS FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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