SPANISH STATE PORTS FL

Summary sheet
The project consists of an investment programme to support small-scale investments undertaken by Spanish Port Authorities.
The ports involved are part of the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-Ts). The project will contribute directly to fostering and improving the quality of maritime transport in Spain, reducing pollution and contributing to climate change objectives.
As the operation includes several different schemes in several different locations, the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment for may vary for each one will be analysed on a case by case basis at allocation stage, special attention being given to the cumulative effects of the different schemes whenever necessary. Same procedure will be taken to assess potential significant impacts on nature protected areas. Compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives and procedures will be checked at allocation stages.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC], with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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