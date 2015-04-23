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UNIVERSITY OF KENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 94,304,036.21
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 94,304,036.21
Education : € 94,304,036.21
Signature date(s)
12/09/2014 : € 94,304,036.21
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Related press
United Kingdom: Teaching and research facilities at University of Kent to receive £75m capital injection

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/04/2015
20130539
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF KENT
UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 75 million
GBP 158 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the refurbishment of existing teaching and research buildings and construction of new general buildings at the current University of Kent campuses.

The objective is to expand, update and improve the quality of the teaching and research facilities of the university. The refurbishment and restructuring of academic and administrative space aims to improve spaces and facilities within schools, to cater for growth in student and staff numbers and to enhance the overall student experience. The project will also improve the energy efficiency of the premises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the directive on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The Bank will require the university to ensure that contracts for the implementation of their projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Teaching and research facilities at University of Kent to receive £75m capital injection

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132348630
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130539
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52114791
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130539
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Related press
United Kingdom: Teaching and research facilities at University of Kent to receive £75m capital injection

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Teaching and research facilities at University of Kent to receive £75m capital injection
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF KENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications