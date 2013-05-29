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POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 173,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 173,000,000
Services : € 173,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 173,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20130529
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POSTE ITALIANE INNOVATION
POSTE ITALIANE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 173 million
EUR 347 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Poste Italiane 2017-2019 investment programme in IT, Logistics and Postal services.

Postal services are recognised as national enabling infrastructures and services of general economic interest. They represent key networks for the functioning of the knowledge economy and for the functioning of services amongst citizens, companies and the government. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest: Innovation and Skills (Innovation). Moreover, for the investments in less developed regions, the project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions.Postal services are recognized as national enabling infrastructures and services of general economic interest. They represent key networks for the functioning of the knowledge economy and for the functioning of services amongst citizens, companies and the government.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment and activities included in the project are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA directive 2011/92/EU as amended.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions except for the postal mail market.

Comments

N/A

Related documents
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION
Publication Date
28 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71872555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130529
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151832288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130529
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE INNOVATION
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE DIGITALISATION AND INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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