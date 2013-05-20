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DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 350,000,000
Services : € 26,950,000
Transport : € 323,050,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2019 : € 26,950,000
21/06/2019 : € 323,050,000
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Related press
Ireland: An Taoiseach to visit EIB and welcomes EUR 350m Dublin Airport investment

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2019
20130520
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
DAA PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 728 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the delivery of the Dublin Airport Capital Investment Plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements at Dublin Airport, designed to: increase operational and commercial resilience, ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved and improve the passenger experience through facility improvements. Major works include the structural overlay and rehabilitation of the airport's existing main and secondary runways, the upgrade of the baggage screening system, the expansion and rehabilitation of aircraft parking stands and a range of improvements to the terminal buildings and the construction of landside office space.

The project will allow the promoter to introduce new baggage screening at the airport and also to improve the operational resilience as a result of the upgrade of existing infrastructure, simplification of airside flows, increase in aircraft parking stands and construction of a parallel taxiway. Overall, the project will significantly improve passenger service standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Ireland: An Taoiseach to visit EIB and welcomes EUR 350m Dublin Airport investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82825431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130520
Sector(s)
Services
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Publication Date
2 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81980565
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130520
Sector(s)
Services
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Data sheet
DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Related press
Ireland: An Taoiseach to visit EIB and welcomes EUR 350m Dublin Airport investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: An Taoiseach to visit EIB and welcomes EUR 350m Dublin Airport investment
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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