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ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 25,000,000
Energy : € 12,500,000
Industry : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2016 : € 12,500,000
3/08/2016 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
8 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/08/2016
20130518
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Italian Energy Efficiency Fund Manager.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Italian Energy Efficiency Fund will invest in energy efficiency projects, including projects in large cities and with private counterparts. The Fund may invest and/or partner with ESCOs (Energy Services Companies).
Geographical focus will be Italy.

The proposed operation will contribute to environmental sustainability, and in particular to tackling climate change. This operation concerns the financing of energy efficiency investments located mainly in Italy, in line with EU and EIB priority objectives of sustainable development, particularly resource efficiency, as well as growth and job creation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects of the Fund are expected not to fall under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, as amended, in which case the projects would not be subject to an EIA. If an underlying investment is subject to an EIA, the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Funds investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives.

Related documents
14/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Publication Date
14 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51963373
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130518
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160087182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130518
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND
Data sheet
ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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