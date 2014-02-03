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SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 140,000,000
Transport : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2014 : € 70,000,000
11/12/2014 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related press
Italy: Infrastructure: EIB lends EUR 140m to sea for the two terminals at Malpensa

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2014
20130486
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
ESERCIZI AEROPORTUALI SEA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 295 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the development and upgrading of several components at the Malpensa airport of Milan, including: a reconfiguration of the retail areas in two terminals, the upgrade of the buildings to meet new seismic standards, a new railway connection between terminals, the renewal of the runway drainage system, the upgrading of one runway's strips to make it compliant with ICAO’s safety recommendations, the enhancement of cargo facilities and the upgrade of the airport’s energy systems.

The project's objectives are to increase commercial revenues, improve the airport’s operational efficiency, enhance safety and security and increase capacity to handle freight.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any pre-existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
01/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Other links
Related press
Italy: Infrastructure: EIB lends EUR 140m to sea for the two terminals at Malpensa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Publication Date
1 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51715999
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130486
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Publication Date
1 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52282846
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130486
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205783410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130486
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Other links
Summary sheet
SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Data sheet
SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related press
Italy: Infrastructure: EIB lends EUR 140m to sea for the two terminals at Malpensa

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Infrastructure: EIB lends EUR 140m to sea for the two terminals at Malpensa
Other links
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related public register
01/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications