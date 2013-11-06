MARPOSS RDI ACTIVITIES (GFI)

Summary sheet
Financing of Marposs' investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of measurement systems and components.
The project will contribute to increasing the promoter’s knowledge and know-how regarding technologies for measurement systems and components, and lead to the development of advanced and improved measurement technology for industrial manufacturing processes. Thus, the project will contribute to increasing the competitiveness of the European Industrial Technologies sector, and will both directly and indirectly support economic growth and employment in Europe. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c), Common interest, “Knowledge Economy” – “Research and Development” and “Innovation”. Part of the project falls within the scope of the FP7 priority thematic area of “Nano-sciences, nanotechnologies, materials and new production technologies”.
The promoter’s projected RDI activities will be carried out in existing RDI facilities already authorised for the same purpose. No new constructions are associated to the proposed project. As such, an Environmental Impact Assessment is not required for the project as per Directive 2011/92/EU. The future RDI activities, if successful, will help the promoter’s clients to improve efficiency of their manufacturing processes thus improving their overall environmental performance (more efficient processes, improved productivity, reduced scrap rate and more efficient use of raw material and resources); this positive environmental impact is expected to be associated to the successful implementation of the project RDI activities.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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