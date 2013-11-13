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CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 9,110,000
Portugal : € 9,570,000
Spain : € 51,320,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/06/2014 : € 9,110,000
23/06/2014 : € 9,570,000
23/06/2014 : € 51,320,000
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 70 million loan to CIE Automotive in support of RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/06/2014
20130461
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
CIE AUTOMOTIVE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 141 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns RDI linked to a broad range of metal and plastics forming technologies for automotive mechanical parts and modules, with the aim of contributing to the overall weight reduction of safer vehicles, and thereby to the reduction of fuel consumption and emissions.

The project, by focusing on the development of advanced automotive parts, to be produced using metal forging, casting, stamping, tube forming, and plastic injection technologies, has the aim of contributing to the overall weight reduction of safer vehicles, and thereby to the reduction of motor vehicle fuel consumption and emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers a number of R&D projects in the promoter’s existing R&D facilities without changing their currently authorized scope. Whether the investment also includes capital expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EC, and any other environmental issue, will be reviewed during the due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
02/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 70 million loan to CIE Automotive in support of RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Publication Date
2 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49786589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130461
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86728360
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130461
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Data sheet
CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 70 million loan to CIE Automotive in support of RDI

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 70 million loan to CIE Automotive in support of RDI
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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