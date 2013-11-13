CIE AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns RDI linked to a broad range of metal and plastics forming technologies for automotive mechanical parts and modules, with the aim of contributing to the overall weight reduction of safer vehicles, and thereby to the reduction of fuel consumption and emissions.
The project, by focusing on the development of advanced automotive parts, to be produced using metal forging, casting, stamping, tube forming, and plastic injection technologies, has the aim of contributing to the overall weight reduction of safer vehicles, and thereby to the reduction of motor vehicle fuel consumption and emissions.
The project covers a number of R&D projects in the promoter’s existing R&D facilities without changing their currently authorized scope. Whether the investment also includes capital expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EC, and any other environmental issue, will be reviewed during the due diligence.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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