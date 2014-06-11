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DZ BANK RISK SHARING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 125,000,000
Energy : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/07/2015 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/07/2015
20130441
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DZ BANK RISK SHARING
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Indirect risk sharing instrument to be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a portfolio of loans outstanding on DZ Bank AG (DZ) balance sheet. With the resources made available by the guarantee, DZ will undertake to grant new loans to eligible renewable energy projects. The new loans will not be covered by the risk sharing instrument.

This operation will be set up as a risk sharing instrument covering a portfolio of renewable energy assets. The instrument is designed to facilitate the intermediary to undertake new projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-sector multi-scheme operation. All of the schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (as defined under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), then the Bank would require the financial intermediary and the final beneficiary to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed in the national law.

The Bank will require the financial intermediary to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the schemes have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING
Publication Date
27 Aug 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52451105
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130441
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129418137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130441
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DZ BANK RISK SHARING
Other links
Summary sheet
DZ BANK RISK SHARING
Data sheet
DZ BANK RISK SHARING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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