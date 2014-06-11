DZ BANK RISK SHARING

Summary sheet
Indirect risk sharing instrument to be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a portfolio of loans outstanding on DZ Bank AG (DZ) balance sheet. With the resources made available by the guarantee, DZ will undertake to grant new loans to eligible renewable energy projects. The new loans will not be covered by the risk sharing instrument.
This operation will be set up as a risk sharing instrument covering a portfolio of renewable energy assets. The instrument is designed to facilitate the intermediary to undertake new projects.
The project comprises a multi-sector multi-scheme operation. All of the schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (as defined under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), then the Bank would require the financial intermediary and the final beneficiary to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed in the national law.
The Bank will require the financial intermediary to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the schemes have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.