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RAAHE CHP PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/03/2014 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/03/2014
20130436
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHP PLANT
Confidential
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of a new industrial CHP plant in Finland.

The project consists of a new Combined Heat and Power (CHP) unit to be constructed at an industrial site in Finland. The project involves replacement of one existing boiler and includes also the installation of a new steam turbine and generator.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) and the EIA was not requested by the competent authority. The plant will be located on a brown field site within the boundaries of existing facility. The investment will enable integration of the CHP plant with industrial operations with increased efficiency of heat and power generation.

The promoter is not a contracting authority as defined by the Directive 2004/17/EC. The main purpose of the project is to provide electricity to satisfy promoter’s internal needs and the project implementation is not bound to follow the Finnish and EU regulations on public procurement.

Related documents
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT
Publication Date
12 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50593630
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130436
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85638045
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130436
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAAHE CHP PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
CHP PLANT
Data sheet
RAAHE CHP PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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