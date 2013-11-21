RAAHE CHP PLANT

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction of a new industrial CHP plant in Finland.
The project consists of a new Combined Heat and Power (CHP) unit to be constructed at an industrial site in Finland. The project involves replacement of one existing boiler and includes also the installation of a new steam turbine and generator.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) and the EIA was not requested by the competent authority. The plant will be located on a brown field site within the boundaries of existing facility. The investment will enable integration of the CHP plant with industrial operations with increased efficiency of heat and power generation.
The promoter is not a contracting authority as defined by the Directive 2004/17/EC. The main purpose of the project is to provide electricity to satisfy promoter’s internal needs and the project implementation is not bound to follow the Finnish and EU regulations on public procurement.
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