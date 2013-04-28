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SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 148,491,585.21
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 148,491,585.21
Health : € 148,491,585.21
Signature date(s)
16/06/2014 : € 73,491,585.21
16/06/2014 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Related press
Belgium: A break-through operation in the world of finance and research

Summary sheet

Release date
27 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2014
20130428
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
UCB SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 148 million
EUR 440 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the R&D programme of six highly strategic and amongst the company's most promising drug development projects. The compounds concerned are in different stages of development, and address unmet needs.

The project comprises a number of R&D sub-projects with different durations and objectives. By addressing the unmet medical needs and by offering new treatments with higher efficacy, tolerability and safety, the net economic returns to society should be very high. A project of this type should accelerate research and bring improved quality of life for patients currently suffering from the related illnesses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D is conducted in state of the art buildings and the research and production facilities are subject to regular audits by competent authorities.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement procedures followed are in line with industry practice and satisfactory to the Bank.

Related documents
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Other links
Related press
Belgium: A break-through operation in the world of finance and research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Publication Date
4 Sep 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54374530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130428
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89121881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130428
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Data sheet
SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Related press
Belgium: A break-through operation in the world of finance and research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: A break-through operation in the world of finance and research
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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