SPRINT - RISK SHARING DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (RSFF)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the R&D programme of six highly strategic and amongst the company's most promising drug development projects. The compounds concerned are in different stages of development, and address unmet needs.
The project comprises a number of R&D sub-projects with different durations and objectives. By addressing the unmet medical needs and by offering new treatments with higher efficacy, tolerability and safety, the net economic returns to society should be very high. A project of this type should accelerate research and bring improved quality of life for patients currently suffering from the related illnesses.
The R&D is conducted in state of the art buildings and the research and production facilities are subject to regular audits by competent authorities.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement procedures followed are in line with industry practice and satisfactory to the Bank.
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