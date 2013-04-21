ULAANBAATAR WWS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Financing of the water, wastewater and sanitation investment programme in the Ger areas of the municipality of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). The programme is part of an overall priority urban services development project identified and prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The water and sanitation component will have an important developmental impact, leading to a 25% increase in the access to water supply and sanitation in urban areas (related to MDG target n°7). Additionally, the water safety plan developed by the World Health Organisation shall be implemented.
The project will benefit the environment and public health, by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of treatment and distribution facilities and by collecting and treating waste water. A general Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been approved by the competent authority. Detailed EIAs for the sub-centers are currently in preparation. In addition, an Initial Environmental Examination and an Environmental Assessment and Review Framework have been prepared. Public consultations were held during project preparation and are foreseen during implementation. An Environmental Management Plan has been prepared. A Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan has been prepared, in line with national legislation and ADB's Safeguard Policy Statement, which are acceptable to EIB.
Procurement will be carried out according to ADB guidelines, supplemented with additional conditions to also comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement requiring the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done also in accordance with the relevant EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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