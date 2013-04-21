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ULAANBAATAR WWS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mongolia : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 15,000,000
Transport : € 17,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 17,500,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2014 : € 6,300,000
30/06/2014 : € 7,350,000
30/06/2014 : € 7,350,000
30/06/2014 : € 8,700,000
30/06/2014 : € 10,150,000
30/06/2014 : € 10,150,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULAANBAATAR WWS
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ULAANBAATAR WWS

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2014
20130421
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ULAANBAATAR WWS
Municipality of Ulaanbaatar
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 313 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

Financing of the water, wastewater and sanitation investment programme in the Ger areas of the municipality of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia). The programme is part of an overall priority urban services development project identified and prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The water and sanitation component will have an important developmental impact, leading to a 25% increase in the access to water supply and sanitation in urban areas (related to MDG target n°7). Additionally, the water safety plan developed by the World Health Organisation shall be implemented.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will benefit the environment and public health, by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of treatment and distribution facilities and by collecting and treating waste water. A general Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been approved by the competent authority. Detailed EIAs for the sub-centers are currently in preparation. In addition, an Initial Environmental Examination and an Environmental Assessment and Review Framework have been prepared. Public consultations were held during project preparation and are foreseen during implementation. An Environmental Management Plan has been prepared. A Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan has been prepared, in line with national legislation and ADB's Safeguard Policy Statement, which are acceptable to EIB.

Procurement will be carried out according to ADB guidelines, supplemented with additional conditions to also comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement requiring the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done also in accordance with the relevant EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULAANBAATAR WWS
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ULAANBAATAR WWS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULAANBAATAR WWS
Publication Date
14 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50186418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130421
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ULAANBAATAR WWS
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130421
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ULAANBAATAR WWS
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ULAANBAATAR WWS
Other links
Summary sheet
ULAANBAATAR WWS
Data sheet
ULAANBAATAR WWS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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