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PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,810,010.64
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 43,810,010.64
Transport : € 21,028,805.11
Composite infrastructure : € 22,781,205.53
Signature date(s)
19/12/2013 : € 21,028,805.11
19/12/2013 : € 22,781,205.53
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support development of the Pardubice Region

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2013
20130417
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
PARDUBICKY KRAJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 600 million (EUR 23 million)
CZK 1200 million (EUR 46 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A multi-sector framework facility for financing investment schemes within the Regional Investment Programme.

The proposed Framework Loan will be the third operation with the Promoter (Pardubice Region) for financing of priority regional investments. Both previous operations have been fully disbursed and allocated.

Majority of the schemes are expected to be complemented by EU grant support in the 2007-2013 programming period. The loan will thus both facilitate and accelerate the implementation of EU supported investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA 2011/92/EU Directive. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, the Pardubice Region, will be required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Comments

-

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support development of the Pardubice Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49414153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130417
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150207308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130417
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Summary sheet
PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Data sheet
PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support development of the Pardubice Region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB continues to support development of the Pardubice Region
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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