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CHILE CCFL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Chile : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE CCFL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHILE CCFL
Related press
Chile: EUR 150 million for climate action projects

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2014
20130413
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHILE CCFL
Banco Santander Chile
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 490 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan will support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Chile.

The objective is to mitigate climate change by supporting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Chile.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will focus on medium to large sized projects, which due to their technical characteristics may require a mandatory environmental impact assessment or a review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. Environmental and social pre-screening of the projects, including connection infrastructure where applicable, will be required. The experience, procedures and capacity of the Financial Intermediary to check eligibility, perform due diligence and monitor projects following EIB’s environmental and social policy and standards will be appraised. Ex-ante approval of allocations by the Bank may be required if deemed necessary. Large investment schemes will be subject in all cases to ex-ante environmental and social due diligence by the EIB.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
04/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE CCFL
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHILE CCFL
Other links
Related press
Chile: EUR 150 million for climate action projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE CCFL
Publication Date
4 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53541391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130413
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Chile
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHILE CCFL
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88881889
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130413
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Chile
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE CCFL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHILE CCFL
Other links
Summary sheet
CHILE CCFL
Data sheet
CHILE CCFL
Related press
Chile: EUR 150 million for climate action projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Chile: EUR 150 million for climate action projects
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHILE CCFL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHILE CCFL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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