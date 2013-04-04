PTA BANK - CREDIT LINE FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The programme is dedicated to SMEs and Mid-caps in PTA Bank's Member States. It constitutes of a credit line to the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank headquartered in Bujumbura, with regional offices in Nairobi, Harare and Mauritius – commonly known as the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) Bank, a regional development financial institution (DFI) – for on-lending to final private sector entities in EIB eligible PTA Member States. The loan will mainly finance investments in agribusiness, energy, manufacturing and service sectors.
The line of credit is intended to support the availability of term finance to small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies operating in the private sector.
PTA Bank will ensure that projects financed comply, as a minimum, with the environmental standards of PTA Bank’s Member States. In order to further mitigate potential Environmental and Social risks, the side-letter to the financial contract will include conditions pertinent for this promoter and region in line with requirements under EU Directives.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. However, the operation will be limited to private sector entities only, implying that there are no public procurement related concerns at the outset.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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