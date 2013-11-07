Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The proposed operation consists of an equity participation in EUROMENA III FUND, a generalist private equity fund targeting expansion capital investments in private companies located in the Mediterranean Partner Countries.
The Fund will seek to take minority or majority stakes in the established mid-market SMEs operating in highly growing industries that have the potential to become regional leading groups in the MENA region.
The Fund will operate in line with EIB requirements.
Not applicable
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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