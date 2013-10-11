ROMANIAN RURAL DEVELOPMENT EU CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project will support afforestation, forest rehabilitation, improved forest management, increased use of renewable energy, energy efficiency and small-scale rural and agricultural infrastructure. Specific, long-term environmentally-orientated RDP measures will be included. The operation will target selected elements of 8 Rural Development Programme measures from Axes 1, 2 and 3 plus Technical Assistance.
The project will generate economic benefits in terms of employment, rural development and support to SMEs. The project will contribute to EU policy objectives in the fields of climate change, biodiversity protection and soil management. As the schemes are spread out in the country, the project will also support development in less-developed regions.
Certain project activities may require an EIA if deemed necessary by the competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of EIA Directive (85/337/EEC). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC / Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank will require the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law and to complete Forms A or B as appropriate.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures complying with directive 2004/18/EG.
Romania’s current RDP, which has been developed in close co-operation with DG AGRI, is the country’s first full RDP as an EU Member State. It is a tool which lays foundations for structural modernisation and development of the country’s agriculture and forestry sectors. By supporting the government’s national contribution to these selected environmentally-orientated measures, this project will help to ensure timely implementation, directly contributing to successful long-term viability of the selected components of this important programme.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.