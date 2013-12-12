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KNORR-BREMSE RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 188,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 5,640,000
France : € 9,400,000
Hungary : € 56,400,000
Germany : € 116,560,000
Industry : € 188,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2014 : € 5,640,000
11/07/2014 : € 9,400,000
11/07/2014 : € 56,400,000
11/07/2014 : € 116,560,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2014
20130388
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
KNORR-BREMSE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the company's R&D on brake systems in both its corporate divisions: rail and commercial vehicles. Knorr-Bremse is a leading supplier of brake technology to the truck- and rail industry.

The main project objectives are improvement of safety, energy efficiency, reliability and reduction of wear and tear of the different components.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project primarily concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank’s services will review during the project appraisal whether the investment that concerns capital expenditures falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
Publication Date
18 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50768171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130388
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
Hungary
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134229722
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130388
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
Hungary
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
KNORR-BREMSE RDI II
Data sheet
KNORR-BREMSE RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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