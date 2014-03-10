RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS

Summary sheet
Financing of new rolling stock for a high density schedule and fast regional rail system in the densely populated Rhein-Ruhr region.
The project will accommodate growing demand, improve the quality and attractiveness of rail transport in this densely urbanised region and provide conditions for modal shift. It will contribute to the reduction of accidents, pollution and CO2 emissions.
Rolling stock manufacture is outside the scope of application of either Annex I or Annex II of EIA Directive 2012/92/EU. During appraisal, the Bank will check compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock concerning noise and energy efficiency requirements in particular. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock will also be investigated.
The Bank will check that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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