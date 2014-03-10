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RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 449,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 449,500,000
Transport : € 449,500,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2014 : € 20,200,000
11/12/2014 : € 87,500,000
20/03/2015 : € 112,800,000
10/12/2014 : € 229,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 340 million loan for Rhine-Ruhr Express project in NRW

Summary sheet

Release date
10 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2014
20130367
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
ZWECKVERBAND VERKEHRSVERBUND RHEIN-RUHR ZWECKVERBAND NAHVERKEHR WESTFALEN-LIPPE ZWECKVERBAND SCHIENENPERSONENNAHVERKEHR RHEINLAND-PFALZ NORD NAHVERKEHR RHEINLAND GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 950 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of new rolling stock for a high density schedule and fast regional rail system in the densely populated Rhein-Ruhr region.

The project will accommodate growing demand, improve the quality and attractiveness of rail transport in this densely urbanised region and provide conditions for modal shift. It will contribute to the reduction of accidents, pollution and CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Rolling stock manufacture is outside the scope of application of either Annex I or Annex II of EIA Directive 2012/92/EU. During appraisal, the Bank will check compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock concerning noise and energy efficiency requirements in particular. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock will also be investigated.

The Bank will check that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 340 million loan for Rhine-Ruhr Express project in NRW

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Publication Date
18 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53708267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130367
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165523179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130367
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Other links
Summary sheet
RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Data sheet
RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 340 million loan for Rhine-Ruhr Express project in NRW

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides EUR 340 million loan for Rhine-Ruhr Express project in NRW
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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